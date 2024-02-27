Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after acquiring an additional 631,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,402,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,858,000 after buying an additional 99,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,192,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,659,000 after buying an additional 441,528 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,648,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after buying an additional 170,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,837,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,739,000 after buying an additional 368,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNLI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.31. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $30,604.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 3,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $62,331.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,543.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $30,604.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,944. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

