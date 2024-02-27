Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,111 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EQT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.23.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

