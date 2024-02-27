Profund Advisors LLC Sells 17,741 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,741 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Twist Bioscience worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 559.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 90,413 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $451,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 94.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 128,098 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $647,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWST. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $143,767.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.60. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

