Profund Advisors LLC Sells 20,013 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,896 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,013 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:F opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

