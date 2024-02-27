Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,970 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

