Profund Advisors LLC Sells 33 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 92.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Equinix by 48.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. HSBC began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $851.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,184 shares of company stock worth $16,332,586. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $877.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $823.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $783.69. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $661.66 and a one year high of $891.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 85.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.