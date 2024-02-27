Profund Advisors LLC Sells 43,209 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,209 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 241.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 468,846 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $711,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $797,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 157,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.93. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85.

CPRX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

In other news, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $569,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,219,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,766.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $569,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,219,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,632,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

