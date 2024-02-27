Profund Advisors LLC Sells 836 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,270 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $99,690,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $97.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average of $86.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 2.18.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $973,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,354,776.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $973,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,354,776.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer R. Kneale sold 26,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $2,537,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,165,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,017,215. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

