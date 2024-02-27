Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $2,660.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,402.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2,135.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,470.05 and a one year high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,837 shares of company stock worth $14,012,071 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

