PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $59.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $41,728.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,097.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at $338,088.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $41,728.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,097.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,788 shares of company stock valued at $821,819. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,551,000 after acquiring an additional 855,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 433,376 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,594,000 after purchasing an additional 76,470 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,109,000 after buying an additional 58,786 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

