Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.600-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Shares of PEG opened at $59.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,774 shares of company stock worth $110,378. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after buying an additional 3,252,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,476,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,497,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,228 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,050,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

