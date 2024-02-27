Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
Pulse Seismic Trading Up 2.4 %
TSE PSD opened at C$2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. Pulse Seismic has a one year low of C$1.65 and a one year high of C$2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.67.
About Pulse Seismic
