Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Puma Biotechnology to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.86. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $308.25 million, a PE ratio of 81.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Puma Biotechnology

In other news, insider Alvin F. Wong sold 7,733 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $34,721.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at $440,980.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Puma Biotechnology news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 15,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,412.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,666 shares in the company, valued at $577,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alvin F. Wong sold 7,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $34,721.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,980.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,811 shares of company stock worth $291,001 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. UBS Group AG grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

PBYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.