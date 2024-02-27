Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cardinal Health, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cardinal Health in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.21 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.43 EPS.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

CAH opened at $110.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $111.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

