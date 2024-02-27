QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Futu by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Futu by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUTU. UBS Group raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.76.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.38.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

