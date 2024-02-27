QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Pool by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $386.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $406.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

