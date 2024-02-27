QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 88.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 332.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 781.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

CubeSmart Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $48.93.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.16%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

