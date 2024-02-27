QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGR. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 740.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 605,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 533,565 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 9,303.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,313,000 after buying an additional 521,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,514,000 after buying an additional 361,132 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,653,000 after buying an additional 360,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth about $13,010,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of AGR opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

