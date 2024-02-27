QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 12,020 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,482,000 after purchasing an additional 232,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in News by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,465,000 after acquiring an additional 114,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in News by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,895,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,543,000 after acquiring an additional 292,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in News by 2,544.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,742,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in News by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,547,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,964,000 after acquiring an additional 94,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Performance

NWS opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News Dividend Announcement

About News

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. News’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

