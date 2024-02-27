QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,656 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157,887 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,911,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,938,000 after buying an additional 21,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,031,000 after buying an additional 78,301 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,365,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 874,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,314,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.87. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $115.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

