QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $222,000 in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 122,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MasterBrand by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in MasterBrand by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in MasterBrand by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

MasterBrand stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

