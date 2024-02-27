QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:BJ opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.60.

Several research firms recently commented on BJ. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

