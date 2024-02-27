QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $247,000 Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 314.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,631,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Navient Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NAVI opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $193.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.76 million. Navient had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

