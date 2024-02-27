QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,567 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Popular by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 51.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Popular by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Popular alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Popular in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BPOP

Popular Price Performance

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.07. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $89.70.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.