Quaker Chemical (KWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of KWR opened at $199.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.43. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $138.67 and a 52-week high of $221.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 221.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49.
In other Quaker Chemical news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.
