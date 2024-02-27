Quantum-Si (QSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

NASDAQ QSI opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. Quantum-Si has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $238.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.02.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Quantum-Si in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum-Si

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 30.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quantum-Si

(Get Free Report)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.