Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,841 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 89.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPRX stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $6,707,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPRX. TheStreet lowered Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

