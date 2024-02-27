Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 31,106 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 121.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,868. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of CHPT opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

