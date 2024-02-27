Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $206.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.20. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $227.01.

Several analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.56.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

