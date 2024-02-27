Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 33.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 171,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42,805 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.6% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 300,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at $7,380,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at about $2,718,000.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ASO opened at $71.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $71.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.72.

Get Our Latest Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.