Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $311,000 Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,889 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Old Second Bancorp worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 174,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 19,322 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 36,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 202,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

OSBC opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

