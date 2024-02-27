Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $326,000 Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $4,397,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $4,397,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $4,427,509.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at $68,469,643.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,822 shares of company stock valued at $18,616,176 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITCI

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ITCI opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average is $60.66. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -49.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.