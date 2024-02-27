Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $353,000 Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 34.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 126.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

