Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,065 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Coastal Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 116,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 11,763 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCB opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.28). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $124.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

