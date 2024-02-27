Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $298,000 Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 48.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 500,887 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,036,000 after buying an additional 279,730 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 512.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 241,452 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 418.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 150,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 143,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 6.9 %

DFH opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Finders Homes

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $233,787.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,649 shares in the company, valued at $23,979,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $770,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,029,727.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $233,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,979,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,506 shares of company stock worth $8,502,095. 74.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on DFH

Dream Finders Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.