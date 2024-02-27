Rand Capital (RAND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rand Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Rand Capital stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Rand Capital has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 23.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37.

Rand Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Rand Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.10. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

