Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.31% of Rapid7 worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Price Performance

NASDAQ RPD opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $61.88.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

