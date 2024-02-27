Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Rayonier by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Rayonier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.05. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.94 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Rayonier Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.