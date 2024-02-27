Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) EVP Thomas E. Valentyn Sells 1,931 Shares of Stock

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total transaction of $320,719.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RRX stock opened at $167.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $169.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -160.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 652.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

