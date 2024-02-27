Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,557 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Relx by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx Plc has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $44.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.25.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.526 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

