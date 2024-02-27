Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of RVNC opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RVNC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,562,000 after buying an additional 278,166 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,596,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after buying an additional 617,706 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after buying an additional 196,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,905,000 after buying an additional 103,019 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,020,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,096,000 after buying an additional 1,946,680 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

