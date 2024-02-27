Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock Position Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,312 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 68.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 101.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 76.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In related news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $45,972.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,333 shares of company stock worth $1,604,322 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of RVMD opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24.

About Revolution Medicines

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.