Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Trinity Industries worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 339.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 61.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 383.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at $62,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $320,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,760,854. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TRN stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.38. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.86.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

