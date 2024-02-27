Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Envestnet worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ENV opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

