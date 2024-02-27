Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.47 Million Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,588 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Robinhood Markets worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 227,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $2,634,050.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 227,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $2,634,050.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $128,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 698,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,193,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,443,813 shares of company stock worth $17,101,709. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

See Also

