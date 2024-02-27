Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.91 Million Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Plexus worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Plexus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Plexus by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Plexus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $202,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,656,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $202,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,656,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $234,235.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,453 shares of company stock worth $3,308,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $94.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.62. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $83.84 and a 12 month high of $114.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $982.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

