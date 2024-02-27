Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,764 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of The Carlyle Group worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wafra Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 295.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 942,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,413,000 after buying an additional 704,036 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 233,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG stock opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

