Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,881,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,671,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,919 shares of company stock worth $3,804,672. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.50%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.