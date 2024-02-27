Rhumbline Advisers Sells 14,932 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,932 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Energizer worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Energizer by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:ENR opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $37.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.73 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Energizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENR

About Energizer

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.