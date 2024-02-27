Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.07. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,277,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,205 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,020 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,175,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,704,572 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $194,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

